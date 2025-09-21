Vayson-Collazo 7th round stoppage raises questions

One of the highlights during the world title bout between Jayson Vayson and Oscar Collazo. | Goldenboy Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jayson “Striker” Vayson gave Oscar Collazo one tough fight, but what could have been a dramatic finish ended in confusion.

The Filipino challenger’s corner abruptly threw in the towel in the seventh round, cutting short an intense showdown at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, on September 21 (Manila time).

The stoppage left many fans questioning. Many believed Vayson still had plenty of fight left when his corner headed by his trainer Allan Alegria threw in the towel, citing ‘safety reasons’.

Instead of a climactic ending, Collazo retained his WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight titles via seventh-round knockout, his fourth win over a Filipino fighter after previously defeating Vic Saludar, Melvin Jerusalem, and Garen Diagan.

Collazo remained undefeated at 13-0 with 10 knockouts. Vayson’s own road to this title fight was already contentious.

Originally a light-flyweight contender, he earned a world title shot one weight class lower, scrapping a planned eliminator against fellow Filipino Regie Suganob that was set for the same date in Bohol. Inside the ring, Collazo dictated the pace early with sharp jabs, dropping Vayson with an overhand right in the opening round.

The Filipino survived, recovered, and fought back. By the second round, he was landing power shots of his own, even momentarily hurting the champion with body combinations during their furious exchanges. By the fifth, unofficial scorecards had the fight tied at 47-47, a testament to Vayson’s resilience.

In the seventh round, he landed a crisp counter left hook before Collazo fired back with a three-punch flurry, pinning him to the ropes. That’s when Vayson’s corner intervened, tossing in the towel at the 1:20 mark despite their fighter still throwing punches and showing no signs of being overwhelmed.

The stoppage not only secured Collazo’s latest defense but also left fans and pundits debating whether it was too premature or perhaps denying Vayson a possible upset. /csl

