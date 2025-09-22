Daily Gospel, September 22

This is the Gospel for today, September 22, which is the Twenty-fifth Monday in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 8, 16-18.

Jesus said to the crowd : “No one who lights a lamp conceals it with a vessel or sets it under a bed ; rather, he places it on a lampstand so that those who enter may see the light.

For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.

Take care, then, how you hear. To anyone who has, more will be given, and from the one who has not, even what he seems to have will be taken away.”

Source: dailygospel.org