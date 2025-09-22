Signal No. 3 up in N. Luzon areas as ‘Nando’ further intensifies

(Satellite image from PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 as Super Typhoon Nando (international name Ragasa) further intensified while approaching Extreme Northern Luzon.

It was last tracked 350 km. east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 360 km. east of Calayan, Cagayan, according to the 11 p.m. Sunday weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Nando packs maximum sustained winds of 205 km. per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 250 kph. It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Areas under TCWS No. 3 and 2

TCWS No. 3 is hoisted over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern and central portions of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Alcala, Santo Niño, Lasam, Allacapan, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Rizal), the northern and central portions of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Pudtol, Luna, Calanasan, Kabugao) and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Carasi, Piddig, Vintar, Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams)

TCWS No. 2 is raised over the rest of Cagayan, the northern and central portions of Isabela (San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, Gamu, Burgos, Dinapigue, Roxas, San Manuel, San Mateo, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo), the rest of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, the eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc, Besao, Sagada), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo), the rest of Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan, Santa Maria, San Emilio, Burgos, Santiago, San Esteban, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Quirino)

Areas under TCWS No. 1

TCWS No.1 is in effect over the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands.

Nando may maintain its strength or further intensify, with its center expected to pass close or make landfall over Babuyan Islands between late Monday morning and early afternoon. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday early morning.

The weather bureau said moderate to significant impact from storm-force winds are possible within any of the areas under TCWS No. 3; minor to moderate effects from gale-force winds in areas under Wind Signal No. 2. and minimal to minor effects from strong winds in areas under Wind Signal No. 1.

It said the highest TCWS that may be hoisted throughout the passage of Nando is Signal No. 5.

Effect of habagat and Nando in M. Manila

The southwest monsoon or habagat and the trough of Nando will bring strong to gale-force gusts over Metro Manila, Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal), Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Dinagat Islands and Davao Region from Monday to Tuesday.

“There is a high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3.0 m within the next 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur,” the weather bureau said.

It advised mariners of motorbancas and similarly-sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions. (PNA)

