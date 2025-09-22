‘Nando’: Classes, gov’t work suspended in M. Manila, 29 areas

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang suspended government work and classes in all levels in Metro Manila and 29 other areas on Monday as Super Typhoon Nando (International name: Ragasa) threatens most of Luzon.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Memorandum Circular No. 97 on Sunday, declaring the suspension order upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

READ: Signal No. 3 up in N. Luzon areas as ‘Nando’ further intensifies

The suspension order also covers the following areas: Abra, Antique, Apayao, Bataan, Batanes, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cagayan, Cavite, Ifugao, llocos Norte, llocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, La Union, Laguna, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Palawan, Romblon, Rizal, Tarlac and Zambales.

Frontline, emergency agencies

However, frontline health and emergency agencies are directed to report for work.

Local chief executives in areas not covered by the suspension order may impose such if necessary.

Meanwhile, suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their heads.

Super typhoon

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered full government mobilization as Super Typhoon Nando continued to move toward Northern Luzon.

Nando strengthened into a super typhoon on Sunday morning.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

It was expected to bring rainfall of up to 200 millimeters (intense category) in 24 hours, with authorities warning of severe flooding, landslides, and storm surges of more than three meters in Batanes and Cagayan, up to three meters in Ilocos Norte, and one to two meters in Ilocos Sur and other coastal towns.

It was last tracked 350 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 360 km east of Calayan, Cagayan as of 10 p.m. The center may pass close or make landfall over Babuyan Islands between late Monday morning and early afternoon, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Tuesday morning.

Tropical cyclone wind signals were raised in the following areas as of Sunday night:

Signal No. 3 – Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern and central portions of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Alcala, Santo Niño, Lasam, Allacapan, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Rizal) , the northern and central portions of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Pudtol, Luna, Calanasan, Kabugao) and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Carasi, Piddig, Vintar, Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams);

READ: Nando now a super typhoon – Pagasa

Signal No. 2 and 1

Signal No. 2 – The rest of Cagayan, the northern and central portions of Isabela (San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, Gamu, Burgos, Dinapigue, Roxas, San Manuel, San Mateo, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo), the rest of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, the eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc, Besao, Sagada), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo), the rest of Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan, Santa Maria, San Emilio, Burgos, Santiago, San Esteban, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Quirino);

Signal No. 1 – The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP