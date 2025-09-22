Whistleblower in Cebu asks to be part of ICI probing flood control scams

Crisologo Saavedra Jr. is seen in this 2019 photo. | CDN Digital file photo (Rosalie Abatayo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A known whistleblower in Cebu is applying to become a member of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to investigate the alleged anomalies of Flood Control Projects in the country.

Crisologo Saavedra Jr., president of the Federation of Metro Cebu HOA, is also suggesting to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to establish an ICI in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to expedite their investigation on the anomaly.

READ: Quirante-led construction firm denies ties to ‘ghost projects’ in Cebu flood control scandal

In his letter to President Marcos, Saavedra urged the President to investigate all 2,409 contracts on flood control projects awarded to favored contractors by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nationwide and not just the 15 contractors that were listed by the President.

“Mr. President, we are submitting our unsolicited suggestons for effective procedures on how to investigate not using the evidence gathered by the Senate and Congress so as not to be accused of taking sides, and to file the cases in court against greedy contractors, corrupt officials of DPWH and politicians on the flood control scam projects of DPWH awarded to 2,409 favored contractors, illegaly nationwide by buy-out or simulated illegal bidding with a total cost of Php 545 billion pesos of taxpayers money,” Saavedra said in is letter.

Saavedra suggested to investigate the flood control scam by regions by activating the Office of the President for the Visayas, Office of the President for Mindanao, and Office of the President for Luzon.

READ: Remulla: Possible whistleblower exposes `ghost’ flood project modus

He said that these offices should establish an independent commission to investigate the flood control project scam.

“Investigation of these contracts has to be done very seriously, fairly, and legally with immediate result without delay so as to convince the public that there is no intention to whitewash the scandal. And for the investors to be convinced that their investment will not be at risk,” he added.

He added that the investigation on flood control projects could only be done with a fast result if it would be done by regions nationwide.

Saavedra also suggested a formula on how to stop corruption for good in the government, which woould include that the bidding should be done the right way and follow the procurement law strictly; and that the payment procedure should also be done the right way and in a legal way.

Saavedra was the one who exposed the overpriced lamppost deal in the mid-2000s. He has since been involved in several complaints filed against officials or contractors at the Visayas Ombudsman’s Office with regards to projects he considered anomalous.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP