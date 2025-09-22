Martial Law anniversary: 4,000 Boholanos rally vs corruption

LOOK: Students and teachers hit the streets of Tagbilaran City in Bohol in line with the nationwide protests against corruption on Sunday, September 21. —LEO UDTOHAN

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL, Philippines — An estimated 4,000 people joined the mass action organized by the Bohol Initiatives for Good Governance (BIGG) under the banner Lihok Bol-anon Batok sa Korapsyon.

The rally coincided with the 53rd anniversary of Martial Law, turning September 21 into both a day of remembrance and a collective stand against corruption.

At 3 p.m., marchers set off from three assembly points—V.P. Inting Street, J.A. Clarin Street, and Gallares Street—before converging at Plaza Rizal in front of Tagbilaran Cathedral. Participants, mostly dressed in white to symbolize purity and integrity, carried candles to light up the square.

With the theme “Pagpakabana Kontra Kurakot!”, organizers described the event as non-partisan, non-political, peaceful, and prayerful. Churches, schools, and civil society groups joined hands amid public outrage over alleged ghost and substandard flood-control projects in the province.

The rally concluded with a program of speeches, songs, prayers, and a Lighting Ceremony of Hope led by Cebu Archbishop-designate Alberto “Abet” Uy.

