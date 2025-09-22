DPWH website defaced amid protests over alleged corruption

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) website was defaced amid protests over alleged corruption involving the agency’s funds, a cybersecurity group said.

In a social media post on Sunday, Deep Web Konek said the agency’s website had been defaced by a group calling itself the “Darkframe Cyber Alliance.”

The group posted a message on the website condemning corruption within the agency: “This is a wake-up call to the Department of Public Works and Highways: corruption in public works steals from every community.”

“Fix the systems that enable corruption, prioritize people over profits, and rebuild credibility from the ground up,” it added.

Deep Web Konek said the defacement was carried out through an XSS (Cross-Site Scripting) vulnerability rather than a full site takeover, allowing the attacker to inject malicious client-side scripts into the website.

The cybersecurity group noted that the incident revealed a “serious security flaw” that could be exploited and might enable more dangerous attacks if not properly fixed.

The DPWH website was no longer defaced as of posting time.

Meanwhile, Deep Web Konek also reported an alleged data breach in the eGov PH platform of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which purportedly exposed more than 30,000 complainant records.

“The leaked data includes complaint messages, case details, and status updates. Personal identifiers were also visible in the samples shared by the threat actor, although the authenticity and full scope of the breach remain unverified,” it said.

