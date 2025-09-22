Cebu not affected by Nando but habagat to bring rains

Cebu will have cloudy skies today according to Pagasa.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While Super Typhoon Nando (international name: Ragasa) will not affect Cebu, the public here should still brace for rains due to the prevailing habagat (southwest monsoon).

Cebu and most parts of the Visayas will experience cloudy skies beginning on Monday, September 22, latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed.

The region, albeit not impacted by Nando’s presence, will also expect isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms throughout the week due to the habagat.

In turn, Pagasa in Mactan urged the public to take precautionary measures against rains.

“Possible pa rin ang flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

Sea conditions

With the habagat’s presence, owners of small sea vessels particularly motorbanca and fisherfolks are advised not to venture out into the sea.

Sea conditions in Cebu are expected to be rough, with waves reaching heights of up to 2.3 meters.

“Delikado ang gagmay kaayo na sasakyan pandagat (This is dangerous to small sea vessels),” explained Eclarino.

Landfall

The Philippines and Taiwan hunkered down Monday as Super Typhoon Nando delivered punishing winds and intense rainfall while lumbering east towards an eventual collision with southern China.

Nando was last spotted 180 kilometers east of Calayan in Cagayan.

In the past 24 hours, the super typhoon intensified further as it moved northwest and was expected to make landfall on the sparsely populated Batanes or Babuyan Islands by early afternoon, the Philippine weather agency said.

Maximum sustained winds were 205 kilometers per hour at the storm’s center as of 11 pm Sunday (1500 GMT), with gusts reaching up to 250 kph as it moved toward the archipelago nation, the weather service said. / with reports from Agende France Press (AFP)

