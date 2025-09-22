No proof of `kickbacks’ tied to me, says Jinggoy

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada | Photo from Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada remains confident that no evidence exists linking him to any supposed “kickbacks” in flood control projects.

This was according to his spokesperson, lawyer Bianca Soriano, in reaction to the documents, computer files and other items from former Bulacan engineer Brice Hernandez supporting claims against lawmakers linked to flood-control anomalies.

“For now, I can share that Senator Estrada has always been firm and consistent in denying these allegations,” she told reporters in a message.

During the previous Senate hearings on the anomalous flood control projects, Hernandez alleged that Estrada and Sen. Joel Villanueva maneuvered to allocate P355 million and P600 million, respectively, for funding in Bulacan’s first district in exchange for an alleged 30-percent cut.

According to Soriano, there is also no valid ground or sound reason for Estrada to refrain from the Blue Ribbon Committee.

“He has consistently denied the baseless allegations against him and remains committed to performing his duties with impartiality and integrity,” she added.

