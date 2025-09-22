Anti-corruption protests: 129 cops, 76 civilians hurt

Unidentified men try to force their way into the Ayala bridge going to Mendiola, where they were blocked by police on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. INQUIRER/ MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 129 police officers and 76 civilians were injured during the observance of the 53rd anniversary of Martial Law’s declaration and the anti-corruption protests on Sunday, Sept. 21, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP Directorate for Operations Executive Officer Col. Crisaleo Tolentino said 205 individuals were hurt after rioters clad in black and wearing masks clashed with police at the foot of Ayala Bridge and set a trailer on fire near the road to Malacañang Palace.

“While most protests were peaceful, unruly groups in Ayala Bridge and Mendiola resorted to the burning of tires, prompting a recalibrated response and timely augmentation of forces. As of last night, 129 policemen were reported injured and 113 individuals arrested for violent violations,” Tolentino said in a press briefing on Monday.

“Around 129 police personnel were injured and 76 civilians were hurt,” he added.

To ensure public safety, Tolentino said the PNP deployed 10,000 personnel across Metro Manila.

Despite these challenges, Tolentino said the PNP “exercised maximum tolerance, safeguarded local assemblies, and maintained public safety throughout the day.”

