Gas prices continue to go up by P1/liter, diesel by 80 centavos/liter
MANILA, Philippines – Local fuel retailers announced price increases of as much as P1 a liter which means that the motoring public will have to pay even more for petroleum products this week.
Seaoil, in an advisory on Monday, said gasoline and kerosene prices would go up by P1 per liter.
READ: Gasoline prices seen rising for 6th week, diesel for 5th on Sept. 23
Diesel prices will also go up, but by a lower 80 centavos per liter.
This marks the sixth consecutive week of gasoline price hikes, and the fifth for diesel.
Oil companies usually announce their price adjustments every Monday, with the implementation scheduled the next day.
READ: Fuel-saving tips: How to save on fuel costs
The motoring public will pay even more for petroleum products this week, as local fuel retailers announced price increases of as much as P1 a liter.
In an advisory Monday, Seaoil said prices of gasoline and kerosene would go up by P1 a liter.
READ: Gasoline prices seen rising for 6th week, diesel for 5th on Sept. 23
Diesel prices will also go up, but by a lower 80 centavos per liter.
This marks the sixth consecutive week of gasoline price hikes, and the fifth for diesel.
Oil companies usually announce their price adjustments every Monday, with the implementation scheduled the next day.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.