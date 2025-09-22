cdn mobile

Gas prices continue to go up by P1/liter, diesel by 80 centavos/liter

By: Lisbet K. Esmael - Reporter / @lisbetesmael September 22,2025 - 12:07 PM
Gas prices continue to go up by P1/liter, diesel by 80 centavos/liter

MANILA, Philippines – Local fuel retailers announced price increases of as much as P1 a liter which means that the motoring public will have to pay even more for petroleum products this week.

Seaoil, in an advisory on Monday, said gasoline and kerosene prices would go up by P1 per liter.

READ: Gasoline prices seen rising for 6th week, diesel for 5th on Sept. 23

Diesel prices will also go up, but by a lower 80 centavos per liter.

This marks the sixth consecutive week of gasoline price hikes, and the fifth for diesel.

Oil companies usually announce their price adjustments every Monday, with the implementation scheduled the next day.  

READ: Fuel-saving tips: How to save on fuel costs

 The motoring public will pay even more for petroleum products this week, as local fuel retailers announced price increases of as much as P1 a liter.

In an advisory Monday, Seaoil said prices of gasoline and kerosene would go up by P1 a liter.

READ: Gasoline prices seen rising for 6th week, diesel for 5th on Sept. 23

Diesel prices will also go up, but by a lower 80 centavos per liter.

This marks the sixth consecutive week of gasoline price hikes, and the fifth for diesel.

Oil companies usually announce their price adjustments every Monday, with the implementation scheduled the next day.  

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: diesel, Gas prices
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.