Gas prices continue to go up by P1/liter, diesel by 80 centavos/liter

MANILA, Philippines – Local fuel retailers announced price increases of as much as P1 a liter which means that the motoring public will have to pay even more for petroleum products this week.

Seaoil, in an advisory on Monday, said gasoline and kerosene prices would go up by P1 per liter.

Diesel prices will also go up, but by a lower 80 centavos per liter.

This marks the sixth consecutive week of gasoline price hikes, and the fifth for diesel.

Oil companies usually announce their price adjustments every Monday, with the implementation scheduled the next day.

