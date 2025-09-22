Bohol police seize P3M shabu, arrest ‘high-value’ suspect in Loon buy-bust

Loon Municipal Police Station arrested alias “Bunso,” a suspected high-value individual during a buy-bust operation in Purok-6, Barangay Catagbacan Norte, Loon, Bohol. | Photo courtesy of PNP Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Loon, Bohol arrested a suspected high-value individual in a buy-bust operation that led to the seizure of over P3 million worth of suspected shabu early Sunday morning, September 21.

The suspect, identified as alias “Bunso,” 28, single, was a resident of Sandingan Island, Barangay Calayugan Sur, Loon, Bohol.

The operation, carried out by the Loon Municipal Police Station under the leadership of Police Captain Thomas Zen B. Cheung, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), was conducted around 2:10 a.m. in Purok-6, Barangay Catagbacan Norte, Loon, Bohol.

During the sting, authorities confiscated from the suspect around 455 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P3,094,000 and other non-drug items.

Following the arrest, police said the operation was part of their continuing anti-illegal drug campaign targeting high-value individuals in the province.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Loon Municipal Police Station facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a statement, Police Colonel Patricio C. Degay Jr., the newly installed Provincial Director of Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), commended the operatives involved in the buy-bust.

“Akong gidayeg ang Loon MPS sa ilang kakugi para sa pagluwas sa katawhan sa ginadiling droga. Isip bag-ong PD sa BPPO ako mupasalig nga buhaton ang tanan alang sa kalinaw sa atong katilingban,” he said.

The authorities noted that the arrest in Loon adds to the province’s series of operations against illegal drugs, which police described as part of their unrelenting efforts to curb criminality in Bohol. /csl

