Suico shines in Magis Eagles’ dominant win over USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles opened their bid for a fifth straight Cesafi high school basketball title in style, routing last season’s finalists, the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 69–57, on Sunday, September 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The rookie-laden Magis Eagles led by as many as 17 points in the second half, powered by a breakout debut from homegrown talent Henry Kristoffer Suico.

The former Ateneo Blue Eaglet topped all scorers with 18 points on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting, while also collecting eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block.

Second-year guard Lian Kent Basa backed him up with 14 points, five boards, an assist, a steal, and a block. Rookie Gabriel Cabibihan chipped in 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block, while Gabriel Gonzales added nine points and six rebounds.

Krstc Da Silva paced USJ-R with 17 points and eight rebounds, the only Jaguar Cub in double figures.

SHS-AdC controlled the paint with a 36–24 edge in inside scoring and converted second-chance opportunities into a 20–6 advantage. USJ-R had the upper hand in bench points, 22–19, while both teams were tied at 19 points off turnovers.

CHEETAHS OVERWHELM GREYWOLVES

In the other high school game, the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs overwhelmed Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 77–57.

Kyle Nalisa finished with a game-high 19 points, three rebounds, five steals, and an assist. Zhyd Pialago added 15 points and Ceasar Bigcas chipped in 16.

On the other hand, Daniel Cerilles Jr. led DBTC with 15 points in the loss.

PANTHERS BOUNCE BACK

In the collegiate division, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers rebounded from their opening-day loss to the UV Green Lancers by beating the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons, 68–56.

Janjan Peteros led all scorers with 16 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Former CRMC Mustang Paulo Dalumpines added 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Andrew Padilla tallied 15 points for UP Cebu while Wenraye Sarol contributed 14, but the Fighting Maroons slipped to 0–2 this season.

CHEETAHS ROUTE WILDCATS

In the other collegiate matchup, the Benedicto College Cheetahs routed the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 68–51, to stay unbeaten at 2–0.

Team captain Kenneth Babalcon scored 13 points, while Jhon Loufred Diamante added 11.

Serafin Duarte once again led CIT-U with 13 points in a losing effort.

