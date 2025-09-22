CESAFI SEASON 25: Green Lancers, Baby Lancers eye unbeaten streaks

The UV Green Lancers. | Photo courtesy of Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers aim to seize the solo lead in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball standings when they face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Tuesday, September 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, and the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs are currently tied at the top with identical 2-0 records. UV will try to break the deadlock in their 6:45 p.m. clash with the 1-1 Warriors.

The Green Lancers are in the middle of a grueling stretch as the league has adopted a double round-robin format, with the men’s tournament trimmed to just eight teams this season.

Last Saturday, the reigning grand slam champions eked out their second straight win, edging the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 66-62. They opened the season with a hard-fought 74-70 victory over the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

This time, they will test their mettle against another tough opponent in the Warriors of head coach Paul Joven, who are coming off their first loss of the season—a 42-55 setback to the UC Webmasters, also last Saturday.

In the high school division, the UV Baby Lancers will try to notch back-to-back wins when they take on the USPF Baby Panthers at 5:15 p.m. UV opened its campaign with a commanding 76-48 victory over the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs on September 16.

