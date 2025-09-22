Cesafi football opener: USC edges USPF 2-1

USC Warriors players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors began their Cesafi Men’s Football Tournament campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Sunday, September 21, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USC, winners of seven consecutive Cesafi men’s football titles, were pushed to their limits in a fiercely contested opener. After a goalless first half marked by intense midfield battles, USPF stunned the champions when Roberto Luis Aguilar broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

The Warriors clawed back into the game through John Cyril Sinoy, who was later named Man of the Match. Sinoy coolly slotted home the equalizer in the 73rd minute to tie the match at 1-1.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Gianrenzo Custado earned a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Showing composure under pressure, Custado converted from the spot to complete USC’s comeback and secure the opening-day victory.

USC next face archrivals University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Sunday, September 28, at 10 a.m., while USPF will aim to bounce back later that day when they take on the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 2 p.m.

