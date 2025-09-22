Trillion Peso March: 700 join Cebu’s anti-corruption rally; 400 cops deployed

Demonstrators in Fuente Osmeña Circle on Sunday, September 21. | Photo courtesy of Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 700 individuals joined the anti-corruption indignation rally in Cebu City on Sunday, September 21, while about 400 police personnel were deployed in two areas to ensure peace and order during the day’s events.

The demonstration, dubbed the “Trillion Peso March,” gathered students, religious groups, labor unions, farmers, fisherfolk, artists, and other sectoral organizations.

In the morning, protesters first assembled at Fuente Osmeña Circle before marching through Colon Street and later gathered in the afternoon at P. Del Rosario Street, converging again at Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Another group of demonstrators were observed by police personnel in Plaza Independencia, Cebu City.

About 700 total participants

In an interview on Monday, September 22, Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, Deputy City Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said crowd estimates reached about 400 at Fuente Osmeña and 350 at Plaza Independencia.

Andeza reported that no untoward incidents were recorded during the protest, noting the contrast with rallies in Manila where clashes between police and demonstrators were documented.

“As of gahapon, pagkahuman, very successful ra without any violation, commotion, altercation between the police and the rallyists, unlike sa Manila nga nakita nato nga naa gyu’y mga nasamdan nga police. Sa Cebu, thank God nga very peaceful ang gihimo nga indignation rally sa mga various sectors,” he said.

Police deployment

To secure the demonstrations, CCPO deployed two platoons of Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) units consisting of around 60 officers. In addition, about 200 personnel from the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) were placed on standby, along with forces at the CCPO headquarters in Camp Sotero Cabahug in Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City.

With the augmentation, he estimated that about 400 officers were prepared for deployment across the city.

“Gibutangan nato for safety and security nga mga police sa every venue, sa Fuente, sa Plaza, naa ta’y 20 ka mga police each venue. All in all nga gi-provide nato nga police, including na sa mga nag-standby lang, ready to move, more or less, naa sa mga 400 ka mga police ang giandam nato,” Andeza said.

Police planning beforehand

In a statement, CCPO Acting Director Police Colonel Enrico Evangelista Figueroa said meticulous planning and coordination contributed to the orderly protest.

Coordination meetings were held in the days prior to the rally to align security measures with the Cebu City government, PRO-7, and community partners.

Police were also directed to exercise maximum tolerance while remaining vigilant. He stressed that while the police respect the right to peaceful assembly, their duty is to prevent violence, property destruction, or disorder.

Figueroa said the collaborative efforts with community partners and stakeholders played a key role in keeping the protest peaceful and orderly.

Rally participant issued with citation ticket

Meanwhile, Andeza confirmed that some vehicle owners were issued traffic citation tickets by the Cebu City Transportation Office and CCPO’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU).

However, he clarified that these were normal enforcement functions and not related to the protest itself.

“Nag-normal traffic function ra man ang atoang TEU so naa’y mga na-issue nga citation tickets. Without any malice nga magpili tungod kay nag-rally, gi-issuehan og citation, wala. That is normal police traffic enforcement function,” Andeza said.

With the rallies concluding without major incidents, CCPO officials underscored their continuing commitment to safeguard public safety during demonstrations, highlighting cooperation and discipline as key to maintaining order. /csl

