Rhea Gullas Cup Finals: Minglanilla forces do-or-die Game 3 with narrow win over Talisay

One of the highlights during Game 2 of the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 finals. | Rhea Gullas Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The rivalry between Abante Minglanilla and Talisay Aksyon Agad added another chapter on Sunday night after Minglanilla forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Rhea Gullas Cup First District Basketball Tournament Finals.

Playing in front of their home crowd at the Minglanilla Sports Complex, the hosts pulled off a hard-fought 67-63 win to even the series. The first two games have eerily similar outcomes with Talisay won Game 1 by four points on Friday, and Minglanilla returned the favor with its own four-point victory on Sunday night.

Minglanilla controlled most of Game 2, building a 43-33 halftime lead and stretching it to 12 points heading into the final period. They led by as many as 14, 55-41, before Talisay mounted a late rally that fell just short.

Benedick Alforque led Minglanilla with 14 points, three steals, two assists, and a rebound. Kurt Denver Erediano, recently named to the tournament’s Mythical Five, tallied a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Joseph Alicaya Jr. chipped in 11 points.

Ruben Bequilla paced Talisay with 15 points, while John Nino Batiloy added 11. Minglanilla’s bench proved decisive, outscoring Talisay’s reserves 38-25. The hosts also dominated second-chance opportunities 24-3.

Talisay, however, capitalized on Minglanilla’s turnovers for a 22-13 edge in points off miscues and held a slim 16-12 advantage in fast-break points.

The winner-take-all Game 3 is set tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the Talisay City Sports Complex. /csl

