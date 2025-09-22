Ping Lacson: Clear picture expected with Brice Hernandez’ evidence

Sen. Panfilo Lacson — Photo from Ping Lacson/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Possible evidence from former Bulacan engineer Brice Hernandez’s claims of payoffs and kickbacks against lawmakers is expected to let the Senate Blue Ribbon committee get to the bottom of the corruption and anomalous flood control projects.

According to Senate President Pro Tempore and blue ribbon committee Chair Panfilo Lacson in an interview with radio True FM that, “The important thing is to get to the bottom of the case and hold those accountable to task. Not just the Hernandezes and Alcantaras of this world, but those above them. As of now, we cannot get to them until we gather enough evidence.”

READ: Lacson: Cases to be filed vs senators if evidence warrants it

Lacson said the blue ribbon committee was to analyze Monday the documents and other items submitted by Hernandez after he was allowed to return to his home under tight security to retrieve potential evidence to back his allegations.

During the previous Senate hearings, Hernandez alleged that Sens. Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva maneuvered to allocate P355 million and P600 million, respectively, for funding in Bulacan’s first district in exchange for an alleged 30-percent cut. Both senators denied the accusations.

READ: Senate-to-unseal-possible-evidence-from-hernandez

Lacson said the next hearing is on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

He also said that former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo is among those invited to Tuesday’s hearing. He said Bernardo as DPWH undersecretary for operations, appointed former DPWH engineer Henry Alcantara to the DPWH in Bulacan. Alcantara, at the tim,e was floating and “seconded” to the City of Manila under then Mayor Joseph Estrada.

READ: Quirante-led construction firm denies ties to ‘ghost projects’ in Cebu flood control scandal

Lacson added that if, during the hearing, evidence is presented that may help the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s investigation, it will be shared with it immediately.

“I am not bragging but we can greatly help the ICI, if we don’t keep evidence to ourselves, and we will not. We will help,” he said. /mr

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP