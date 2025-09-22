Marcos willing to face probe on alleged campaign funds from contractors

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the Gawad Agraryo 2025 at the Makabagong San Juan Government Center in San Juan City on September 12, 2025. — Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is willing to submit himself to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) over allegations that he received millions of pesos in campaign funds from public works contractors.

At a press briefing on Monday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos is open to being investigated if evidence links him to the allegations.

READ: Palace to hold rowdy protesters in Manila accountable – Castro

“Yes, the President is brave and he knows what he is doing, and whatever may be investigated about this, he will not excuse himself either,” said Castro in Filipino, when asked if Marcos is willing to submit himself to the ICI.

The issue stemmed from a report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), which alleged that Marcos received P20 million from tycoon Rodulfo Hilot Jr., owner of Zamboanga del Sur-based Rudhil Construction & Enterprises Inc., during his 2022 election bid.

According to the PCIJ, this violated a provision of the Omnibus Election Code prohibiting candidates from accepting contributions from entities engaged in business with the government.

During the briefing, Castro also said Malacañang would let the Commission on Elections do its investigation, noting that it is the agency’s mandate to probe such issues.

Marcos himself initiated the creation of the ICI in response to public outcry over anomalous flood control projects in the country.

He has previously pledged that the commission will operate with transparency and independence.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP