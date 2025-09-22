Cebu City fires displace over 120 families in Lahug, Inayawan

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

The back-to-back fires that broke out in Barangay Lahug and Inayawan on Sunday, September 21. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate fires struck Cebu City on Sunday, September 21, leaving more than 120 families homeless in Barangays Lahug and Inayawan, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

Barangay Lahug fire

The first and larger blaze erupted at 10:40 a.m. in Sitio Camagong, Barangay Lahug, and quickly escalated to a fourth alarm. Firefighters brought the situation under control by 11:30 a.m. and declared it out by noon.

No casualties or injuries were reported, but the fire destroyed 52 houses and displaced 83 families, or 279 individuals. Responders estimated the damage was valued at P1.5 million.

The Cebu City Government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), provided relief assistance that included packed meals and family kits for those affected.

Fire officials also identified the Lahug property owner as Roquita Cabungal, whose residence stood in an area where about 30 households were directly affected.

Barangay Inayawan fire

Hours later, another fire broke out in Sitio Ulingan near Sunshine Village, Barangay Inayawan. The blaze was raised to first alarm at 12:44 p.m. and was declared under control within minutes, with fire out declared by 12:55 p.m.

Although smaller in scale, the Inayawan fire damaged 10 houses and displaced 12 families, or 39 individuals. Similar to Lahug, no casualties or injuries were recorded.

DSWS likewise extended relief assistance to the Inayawan families, distributing food packs and family kits to those who lost their homes.

Responding units

According to the Cebu City Command Center, auxiliary units, ambulances, and multiple fire trucks were mobilized to both incidents.

In Lahug alone, units from the Cebu City Fire Station, sub-stations, and volunteer responders were deployed.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of either blaze, with investigations still ongoing.

The back-to-back incidents underscored the risks faced by densely populated communities in the city, where narrow roads and tightly packed houses make fires difficult to contain and leave many families displaced despite quick response times. /csl

