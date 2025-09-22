Mabinay 6 acquitted: Dumaguete court clears group after 7 years in jail
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A trial court in Dumaguete City has junked the criminal charges against Mabinay 6, the group of young adults tagged as communist rebels and arrested by the military in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental in 2018.
Branch 42 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental acquitted the group of all five criminal charges filed against them.
Mabinay 6 is composed of Myles Albasin, Carlo Ybañez, Ajomar Indico, Randel Hermino, Joel Baylosis, and Bernard Guillen.
Among the charges filed against them were illegal possession of firearms. Since their arrest, they spent roughly seven years in jail.
Collectively referred to as the Mabinay 6, in 2018, they were arrested in what the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army described as a shootout in the hinterland of Mabinay town on March 3, a claim that was belied by their family and friends.
Albasin was a journalist and an activist at the time of her arrest. /csl
