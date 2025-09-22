Suzuki drives bold into the future with the all-new Fronx

Suzuki has officially launched the all-new Suzuki Fronx in Cebu, now available at Suzuki Autocentral Cebu North.

Visit Suzuki Auto Cebu North today to experience the amazing features of Suzuki Fronx and see firsthand why it is set to be Suzuki’s next flagship vehicle.

On September 19, car enthusiasts got their first look and test-drive experience of Suzuki’s newest subcompact crossover. With its bold coupe-style design, premium interior, and muscular look, the Suzuki Fronx is built to turn heads on the road. More than its sleek design, it also comes with the Suzuki Safety Support System, giving drivers and passengers peace of mind with every trip.

“We believe that it will be our new flagship model in Suzuki,” said Norihide Takei, Suzuki Philippines General Manager.

Power Meets Efficiency Meets Safety

The Suzuki Fronx is a mild-hybrid vehicle combining the style of a coupe car and the strength of an SUV. It carries a 1.5-liter K15C Dualjet engine that improves fuel combustion, delivers smoother performance, and helps reduce emissions. Some Fronx variants are also equipped with Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS), a mild-hybrid system that uses a compact electric motor and battery to support the engine during acceleration and stop-start situations, reducing fuel consumption.

Unlike full hybrid vehicles, the Suzuki Fronx runs mainly on petrol power. This means owners do not have to rely on electricity to keep the car moving or worry about expensive battery replacements, while still enjoying the fuel savings that come with a hybrid system.

Not only does the new Suzuki Fronx possess both power and efficiency, it is also equipped with Suzuki’s Safety Support System which helps reduce accidents by providing guidance features such as dual sensor brake support, lane departure prevention, blind spot monitor, 360 view camera, and an automatic high beam assist. Suzuki’s preventive safety technology does not only provide peace of mind for drivers but also ensures that passengers enjoy a smooth and secure journey.

Suzuki’s Vision for the Filipino Driver

Providing value has always been a top priority of Suzuki. The arrival of the all-new Suzuki Fronx strengthens its position as a value-driven brand offering both modern technology and affordability to its Filipino customers. The creation of a mild-hybrid coupe-style SUV reflects the brand’s commitment to meeting the needs of the Filipino drivers. With its large leg space and cabin, it is designed to balance efficiency, comfort, and style, perfect for families and young professionals seeking the thrill of outdoor adventure or simply wanting the ease of travelling in the city.

Accessible Through AutoCentral Cebu

Cebu remains to be one of the most dynamic automotive markets in the Philippines. The Cebuano drivers continue to look for vehicles that balance style, power, and affordability. AutoCentral Cebu leverages this opportunity not just by bringing Suzuki’s latest models like the Fronx to the city, but by making them genuinely available through their branches and service centers spread across the country. Key locations include Suzuki Auto Cebu North, Suzuki Auto Cagayan de Oro, and Suzuki Auto Matina. These branches ensure that customers receive the offers and guidance they need in choosing the right vehicle.

The new Suzuki Fronx is a testament to Suzuki’s commitment in delivering valuable and innovative vehicles. With AutoCentral Cebu making Fronx accessible to the Cebuano market, customers now have the opportunity to experience the subcompact crossover built for both the city life and rural adventure.

