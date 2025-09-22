Palawan Group of Companies Honors 2025 Graduates from its Scholarship Program; First Ever Summa Cum Laude Coincides with its 40th Year

In a heartfelt celebration of achievement and hope, the Palawan Group of Companies recently held a thanksgiving ceremony to honor the 2025 graduates of the Palawan Group of Companies Scholarship Program (PGC-SP). This is another testament to its long-standing commitment to education as one of the key pillars of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The thanksgiving lunch brought together graduates from various universities, their proud families, and Palawan Group associates who have been instrumental in supporting the scholars throughout their academic journey, serving as their ates, kuyas, and mentors. Emotional testimonies were shared, highlighting stories of ambition, resilience, and the transformative impact of education.

Palawan Group Co-founder and Deputy Chairman, Angelita M. Castro, smiles warmly at the graduates as they handed a token and appreciation to the Castro family

In her remarks, Palawan Group Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman, Angelita M. Castro, said, “Napakahalaga sa amin ng pagbabalik ng mga biyayang natatanggap – ‘di lamang ng aming pamilya, kung ‘di nitong ating kumpanya. Kaya naman, nang unti-unting lumago ang ang Palawan Group, naisip namin, mainam na magtatag ng scholarship program. Ang aming buong pamilya ay nakapagtapos bilang mga Iskolar ng Bayan. Nais rin naman makatulong makapagpabago ng buhay ng iba.” (Giving back to the community is very important to us – not just to our family, but to the Palawan Group. When the business started growing, we knew we wanted to build a scholarship program. All of us in the family received the gift of education by being scholars ourselves. So we wanted to also do something to change lives).

This year’s celebration carries an even more special meaning as it coincides with the company’s 40th anniversary and features a historic first: the graduation of PGC-SP’s first-ever summa cum laude, Mae Kyla Tabla, who earned her BSBA major Financial Management from the Palawan State University. Expressing gratitude to the Palawan Group Board of Directors and associates, she said, “The Palawan Group Scholarship Program instilled in me the perseverance to continue pursuing my education and my dreams, no matter how bumpy the road has been and will be.”

From scholar to Summa Cum Laude: Mae Kyla Tabla (third from left) poses with members of the Palawan Group Board of Directors (first from left: Bobbly L. Castro, Founder and Chairman; from fourth from left: Angelita M. Castro, Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman; Lisa Castro-Sabado, Chief Business Development Officer; Lilian Castro-Selda, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; Korina Castro-Fernando, Chief Human Resources Officer

Palawan Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Korina Castro-Fernando, advised the graduates to continue reaching for their goals, and to give back to their families and to the country. She remarked, “you made it to this day, and we, your Palawan Group family is very proud of you. Ang tanging hiling naming sa inyo, ibahagi ang biyaya at pag-asang inyong natanggap – sa inyong mga pamilya, at sa bayan. Maging mabuting tao, saan man kayo dalhin ng buhay.” (Our only ask is that you give back – share your blessing, to your families, to your communities, to the country. Do well by doing good, and be kind wherever life takes you.

The 2025 Palawan Group of Companies Scholarship Program graduates!

For the Palawan Group of Companies, CSR is not just about business. The Palawan Group of Companies Scholarship Program was established in 1998 and has produced a total of 778 graduates – many of whom are now licensed teachers, engineers, certified public accountants, and entrepreneurs. A great number has also joined the Palawan Group in its pursuit of serving more Sukis throughout the country.

