Mandaue man arrested for cyber libel over alleged fake posts vs ‘Lolypop’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A man accused of spreading false information and defamatory content online against Mandaue City Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has been arrested.

Redmon Colina was apprehended by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Station 1 around 10:00 a.m. on September 22, following the issuance of an arrest warrant for cyber libel.

Police Major Philip John Dealagdon Libres, commander of MCPO Station 1, confirmed the arrest. He noted that the warrant was swiftly served due to the strong coordination between law enforcement and the judiciary.

The warrant, dated September 22, 2025, was issued by Judge Allan Francisco Garciano of Branch 83, Regional Trial Court, in connection with a violation of Section 4 of Republic Act No. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The case arose from a social media post by Colina in March, in which he allegedly shared manipulated images and false statements attributed to the congresswoman. One of the posts in question reportedly featured a fabricated quote accompanied by Ouano-Dizon’s portrait and the official seal of the House of Representatives.

The statement read: “KUNG WALA MO NALIPAY SA 20 MILLION NGA SKYWALK, AYAW MO UG AGI DIHA. PARA RA NA SA MGA MANDAUEHANON NGA KAHIBAW MO APPRECIATE SA AKONG PROJECT.” The post made it appear as if it was an official statement from the congresswoman regarding the public concerns regarding the P20 million skywalk in Barangay Maguikay. Ouano-Dizon has denied ever making such a statement and warned the public against disinformation.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Region 7 (NBI-7) later filed charges against Colina for cyber libel and computer-related forgery, concluding that the post was misleading, malicious, and intended to harm her reputation.

In an interview, Colina claimed the post reflected his personal opinion and questioned why it was considered libelous. He also mentioned that a previous case involving the same post had already been dismissed.

“Kabantay mo atong sa skywalk nga gipost nako, na-dismiss nato siya. Naa sad silay giapil sa ilahang evidence kato post nako nga nag-ampo sila [Cong. Ouano-Dizon ug Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano]. Ang caption nako ato murag naay Bible verse ba, ug akoang gi-captionan pud nga dili kinasingkasing nga pag-ampo nila. Mao na ilahang gikuhaan og libel. Nahibulong bitaw ko nganong na-libel to, nga nahulog man to nga opinion nako,” Colina said.

The case is bailable, with bail set at ₱10,000. Reacting to the arrest, Ouano-Dizon stressed that she remains open to criticism and values public feedback as part of good governance.

However, she warned that freedom of speech should not be abused. “But freedom of speech should never be used to destroy others through lies. This is not just about me, it is about protecting everyone from the harm that false stories and cyberattack can cause,” said Ouano-Dizon. /csl

