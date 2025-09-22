San Remigio drowning: Spearfisher rescued, companion found dead

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What started as a spearfishing trip ended in tragedy after two men were swept into deeper waters off Barangay Tambongon, San Remigio, Cebu, on Saturday evening, September 20.

Authorities identified the fatality as Arante Toling Villegas, 49, a resident of Bogo City. His companion, Arjun Tagalog Ylagan, survived the ordeal but was briefly hospitalized after being rescued.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, September 22, Police Master Sergeant Erwin D. Labong, case investigator of the San Remigio Police Station, said the deceased victim had been drinking local liquor before they decided to wade into the shallow part of the sea that evening.

“Bale nanulo ni sila sa mabaw nga part sa dagat. Unya, ingon tong iyahang kauban, katong na-rescue, kani kunong nalumos, nakainom kuno ni og usa ka botilya nga Kulafu,” he said.

(They were spearfishing in the shallow part of the sea. Then, according to his companion, the one who was rescued, the victim who drowned had reportedly drunk a bottle of Kulafu.)

As the tide rose, the two drifted into deeper waters. Ylagan asked Villegas if he knew how to swim, and Villegas reportedly replied that he did.

Labong noted that both men tried to swim back, but Villegas began to struggle as the water got deeper.

Ylagan attempted to pull him to safety but nearly drowned himself when Villegas clung to him.

Fearing they would both sink, Ylagan gave Villegas an empty gallon container to keep him afloat. However, the container was reportedly damaged, and Villegas eventually sank.

“Karon kay kapyotan man pud siya sa biktima. Mura’g silang duha na hinuon ang malumos kay kapyotan man siya. Ang gibuhat sa kauban sa biktima, iyahang gibuhian, iyahang gitagaan og galon or container. Mao pud lage, buslot pud kuno to,” Labong added.

(Since the victim was clinging to him, it seemed like both of them would drown. So, the companion let go of him and gave him a gallon container. Unfortunately, it was reportedly damaged.)

Exhausted, Ylagan managed to stay afloat until he eventually drifted away. Hours later, a fisherman aboard a pump boat found and rescued him. He was rushed to a hospital in Bogo City and discharged before dawn on Sunday.

Villegas, however, failed to resurface. His body was found floating the following morning by another fisherman and later retrieved by personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Authorities turned over Villegas’ remains to his family after examination by a municipal health officer at a funeral home in San Remigio. His body has since been brought to their hometown in Bogo City, Cebu, for burial.

“Ang last namo nga info, among gipadala sa funeral home diri sa San Remegio. Naistorya namo ang ginikanan pero sa pagkakaron, most probably naa jud sa ilahang balay kay ang iyahang ginikanan, naistorya man namo. Taga-Bogo man sila,” Labong said.

(The last information we had was that we sent his remains to a funeral home here in San Remigio. We were able to talk to his parents, but most probably, the body is now in their home since his parents are from Bogo.)

