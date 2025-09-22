Mandaue City Council condemns hit-and-run that killed street cleaner

The pickup truck, who crashed into a street cleaner and her husband, along MC Briones St. in Mandaue City is seen fleeing the area at past 4 a.m. in this screen grab from a security camera in the area. | Screen grab from video released by Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -The Mandaue City Council has adopted a resolution expressing sympathy and condolences to the family of Teonie Longos, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident along M.C. Briones Street in the early morning of September 18, 2025. His wife, Rosal Longos, a worker under the city’s Clean and Green Program, was also seriously injured in the accident and is now bedridden.

The council also condemned the reckless actions of the driver involved, describing the hit-and-run as a grave act of negligence. The resolution, passed on September 22, noted that Longos had been assisting his wife with her duties when the speeding vehicle struck them. Teonie Longos died on the spot, while Rosal Longos was badly injured and remains in recovery. The couple has a 15-year-old child.

Del Mar said that they recognized the essential role of Clean and Green personnel, whose work to maintain cleanliness and sanitation often begins before dawn and the risks these workers face daily.

Moreover, City Councilor Dante Borbajo has also passed a resolution urging the barangay to provide reflectorized vest to clean and green personnel.

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar supports Borbajo’s move and urged him to file an ordinance regarding the matter for the city to provide the funds and not burden the barangays in providing reflectorize vest for both the city paid and barangay paid clean-and green personnel.

Although some barangays have already issued reflectorized uniforms to their street workers, Rosal Longos, being newly hired, had not yet received hers at the time of the incident.

Del Mar emphasized that many Clean and Green personnel begin working as early as 2:00 or 3:00 a.m and are therefore vulnerable to accidents involving inattentive or impaired drivers.

She said the public must be more considerate, especially during those early hours when street workers are already on duty and other motorists may just be leaving social events. She explained that Rosal was collecting heavy garbage when her husband came to help her.

Del Mar said that, according to initial information, the driver may have had a few drinks. Meanwhile, the police noted that, based on the suspect’s statements, he did not notice the couple due to poor lighting. However, Del Mar questioned this explanation, pointing out that if it was indeed dark, the driver should have slowed down rather than speeding through the area.

The driver, a 21-year-old college student from Consolacion, surrendered to police later that day. However, charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injuries did not proceed after both parties reached an amicable settlement.

City officials, led by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, also personally visited the wake of Teonie Longos and handed over P49,000 in burial and financial assistance to his family. The local government also pledged support to help their Grade 8 child continue and complete their education.///

