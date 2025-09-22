Fighting cock theft in Naga, Cebu: 2 men charged, minor turned over to DSWD

The two suspects charged with theft, along with their minor accomplice, who has since been turned over to the DSWD, after allegedly stealing fighting cocks in Naga City, Cebu. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Theft charges were filed on Monday, September 22, against two men and a minor accused of stealing fighting cocks in Naga City, Cebu.

Police Master Sergeant Aristeo Tampus, the case investigator, told CDN Digital that complainant Rodelio Labrador Mahinay pursued the case after the suspects were apprehended early Saturday, September 20.

The suspects were identified as Lawrence Yncierto Viñan, 26, of Minglanilla; Roldan Alejandro Libre, 20, of Naga City; and a minor whose identity was withheld.

The minor has since been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) holding center in Naga.

READ: Doc loses P400K in Naga store

Investigators said Mahinay caught the minor around 3 a.m. carrying two fighting cocks. When confronted, the boy ran toward Viñan, who was waiting by the roadside with a motorcycle.

A chase followed, and upon reaching Barangay West Poblacion, the stolen animals were handed to Libre. With the help of bystanders, police were able to corner and arrest the three suspects.

All were brought to the City of Naga Police Station along with the recovered fighting cocks.

According to Tampus, Libre had been involved in multiple petty theft cases in the past. He added that Viñan was allegedly the group’s contact for disposing of stolen fighting cocks, while the minor was the one caught carrying the stolen animals.

Theft charges were subsequently filed against Viñan and Libre, who remain detained at the police station. The minor, meanwhile, remains under DSWD custody pending separate proceedings.

ALSO READ: Naga, Cebu killing: Robbery gone bad, victim resisted, shot dead

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP