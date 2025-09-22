Bueno wins SUGBU Shootout title months after bypass surgery

Manny Bueno. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manny Bueno, 74, pulled off one of the most inspiring comebacks of Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) when he topped the organization’s bowling shootout tournament last Sunday, September 21, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Bueno, a long-time SUGBU member since its Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) and PSB-Cebu days, captured the title just months after undergoing a life-saving heart bypass operation.

Many doubted whether he could return to competitive bowling, but the veteran kegler silenced everyone by ruling the event with 192 pinfalls, boosted by his 25 handicap points.

A Division B bowler, Bueno outclassed SUGBU president and higher-tiered Division A contender Edgar Alqueza, who settled for third place with 178 pinfalls, while Division C’s Tessie Dante claimed second with 185 pinfalls.

Bueno also led the four-game qualifying round with 740 pinfalls, tying Dory Enoveso but earning the championship berth by virtue of a lower handicap. Vivian Padawan rounded out the Division B top three with 707 pinfalls.

In Division A, Alqueza topped the qualifiers with 783 pinfalls, followed by Rene Ceniza (766) and Luther Tapaya (755). In Division C, Dante secured her championship slot with 735 pinfalls, trailed by Bebie Mauro (731) and Johnna Calipay (691).

