ICI slams ‘widespread destruction’ of flood control records by DPWH personnel

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon and Independent Commission for Infrastructure special adviser Benjamin Magalong inspect a flood control project in La Union on September 16, 2025. The project was reported as completed in March 2025. — Photo from Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Monday denounced reports of “widespread destruction and tampering” of documents related to anomalous flood control projects committed by personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). ICI slams ‘widespread destruction’ of flood control records DPWH personnel

“Such acts constitute not only a blatant obstruction of ongoing investigations but also a direct assault on the public’s right to transparency and accountability,” ICI chair retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr. said in a statement.

He reiterated that all records relating to public works are public property.

“Any attempt to destroy, falsify, or conceal them is a grave offense that carries both administrative and criminal liability,” Reyes warned.

The fact-finding body warned that such acts not only obstruct accountability processes but also erode public trust in government institutions.

It called on all DPWH officials and employees to fully cooperate with the ICI investigation, and preserve the integrity of all documents and evidence under their custody.

READ: LOOK: Independent Commission for Infrastructure on Day 2 of work

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. established the ICI to look into irregularities in flood control and other infrastructure projects within the last 10 years — spanning from the latter years of the Aquino administration, the entire term of Duterte and the first three years of Marcos’ term — in order to hold accountable all liable individuals for misuse of public funds.

Created by Marcos’ Executive Order No. 94, the ICI has been granted subpoena powers to call witnesses and gather documents but will not exercise contempt powers, with the President saying these were “not necessary,” as the commission is designed to be an investigative, not prosecutorial body.

Lawmakers from both the House of Representatives and the Senate filed bills that will provide more teeth to ICI, including the power to cite in contempt individuals who shall not comply with the subpoenas issued by the ICI.

READ: Malacañang to back bills that will give ICI more teeth

Based on the findings of the ICI probe, it shall recommend the filing of appropriate criminal, civil, and administrative cases before the Office of the President, Office of the Ombudsman, the Department of Justice, and the Civil Service Commission.

According to President Marcos, the ICI will be fully independent and the executive would not meddle with its work.

The President committed that no one would be spared by the ICI probe — not even his own relatives, friends and political allies.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP