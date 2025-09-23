DPWH chief seeks police, military help in solving flood control mess

WATERWORLD. Vehicles plow through flooded España Boulevard in Sampaloc, Manila on July 22, 2025. The Department of Public Works and Highways is seeking assistance from the police and military, through the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Defense, in investigating anomalous flood control projects. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has asked the assistance of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of National Defense (DND) in its investigation into anomalous flood control projects nationwide.

The request for assistance was contained in separate letters addressed to DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla and DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

READ: NBI-7 begins probe into flood control projects in Central Visayas

Dated Sept. 11 and released to the media on Monday, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon particularly requested assistance from the police and military to validate the “actual status and integrity” of the flood control projects being investigated.

“Pursuant to the directive of His Excellency, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to investigate and hold accountable government personnel involved in alleged anomalies, and in light of the ongoing issues concerning the Department of Public Works and Highways flood control projects nationwide, we deem it imperative to immediately conduct thorough validation on the ground to establish the actual status and integrity of these [flood control] projects,” Dizon wrote.

READ: ICI: DPWH personnel ‘destroying’ flood control project documents

Dizon said assistance from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) “is vital to uphold accountability, restore public trust, and safeguard the interests of our people.”

The PNP is under the DILG while the AFP is under the DND.

During his visit to flood control sites in Bulacan in August, the President himself saw projects that used substandard materials or were non-existent at all.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have ongoing investigations while the President formed the Independent Commission for Infrastructure for a deeper probe into fund misuse. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP