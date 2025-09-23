Pagasa: LPA outside PAR may develop into tropical depression in 24 hours

A new low pressure area outside the eastern portion of the PAR has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression.

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) outside Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) now has a “high” chance of turning into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said on Monday night.

This as Super Typhoon Nando (international name: Ragasa) moves closer to leaving PAR.

The LPA was last spotted 1,360 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in an advisory.

“There is a high chance, or a strong possibility, that this will develop into a storm within 24 hours,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

“So by [Tuesday], this could already develop into a storm and may enter PAR,” he added.

Badrina said that based on current data, the LPA is forecast to head toward the Bicol Region and Visayas area—but did not discount the possibility of the weather system heading to Central Luzon instead.

Meanwhile, Nando was last spotted 145 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, carrying maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (km/h) gustiness of up to 285 km/h.

While it is expected to exit PAR by Tuesday morning, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 is still raised over three areas in Extreme Northern Luzon. /cb

