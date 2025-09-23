Super Typhoon Nando: Pagasa says it’s moving closer to exiting PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Nando (international name: Ragasa) is moving closer to leaving the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) as it weakened further on Tuesday morning.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical and Services Administration (Pagasa).

As Nando moves toward exiting PAR, no areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals No. 5 and 4.

According to Pagasa in its 5 a.m. advisory on September 23, the eye of Nando was last spotted 265 west of Calaya, Cagayan carrying maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) gustiness of up to 230 kph.

“Nando is forecast to move generally west northwestward until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility this [Tuesday] morning,” said Pagasa in its latest typhoon bulletin.

“Afterwards, it will turn westward [on Wednesday] towards southern China,” it added.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 3 (winds of greater than 89 km/h up to 117 km/h in at least 18 hours) is still up in the following areas:

Ilocos Norte

the northwestern portion of Apayao (Calanasan) and the

northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Claveria) including the western portion of Babuyan Islands (Panuitan Islands, Calayan Islands, Dalupiri Islands, Mabaag Islands, Barit Islands, Fuga Islands)

Signal No. 2 or winds of greater than 62 m/ph and up to 88 km/h are then raised in the following areas:

Batanes

the rest of Babuyan Islands

the northern and central portions of Cagayan (Iguig, Solana, Tuao, Baggao, Amulung, Piat, Santa Ana, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Allacapan, Lasam, Santo Niño, Alcala, Rizal)

the rest of Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

the western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sadanga, Bontoc, Sabangan),

the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Bakun)

Ilocos Sur

and the northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

Signal No. 1 in the following:

The rest of Cagayan,

Isabela,

Quirino,

Nueva Vizcaya,

the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora),

the rest of Mountain Province,

Ifugao,

the rest of Benguet,

the rest of La Union,

Pangasinan,

the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Iba, Palauig),

the northern and central portions of Tarlac (Paniqui, La Paz, Moncada, City of Tarlac, San Jose, Gerona, Mayantoc, Pura, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Camiling, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao)

the northern and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Rizal, Zaragoza, Llanera, Guimba, Aliaga, Pantabangan, Science City of Muñoz, General Mamerto Natividad, Carranglan, Quezon, San Jose City, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Licab, Bongabon)

The southwest monsoon (habagat) and the trough of Nando are expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa and Visayas on Tuesday. /cb

