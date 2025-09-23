Nando aftermath: 3 transmission lines down, says NGCP

OFFLINE. Personnel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-Baggao and the Philippine Coast Guard remove fallen trees caused by Super Typhoon Nando on Monday (Sept. 22, 2025). Three transmission lines in Northern Luzon have been downed by Nando, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines. (Photo courtesy of Cagayan PIO)

MANILA, Philippines – One more transmission line in Northern Luzon became unavailable Monday afternoon due to the impact of Super Typhoon Nando (international name Ragasa), bringing to three the affected transmission lines.

In a report, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said the Magapit-Camalaniugan 69kV Line that serves the Cagayan II Electric Cooperative Inc. (CAGELCO II) became unavailable at around 3:21 p.m.

This is on top of the San Esteban-Bangued 69kV Line, which caters to the Abra Electric Cooperative (ABRECO), which became unavailable by 11:39 a.m., and the Lal-lo-Sta. Ana 69kV Line that also caters to the CAGELCO II by 9:25 a.m.

NGCP said “inspection and restoration of lines in the affected areas will be in full swing once the weather allows.”

It said “loss of power may be caused by affected transmission facilities of NGCP or distribution facilities of local distribution utilities or electric cooperatives.”

“Specific cities and municipalities affected by the power interruptions are determined by concerned Distribution Utilities, unless the outage affects the entire franchise area,” it added.

Based on the 8 p.m. report of the weather bureau, Nando has made landfall over Panauitan Island in Calayan, Cagayan province, and the center of the eye was last estimated at around 85 km. west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan. (PNA)

