Grand Lotto: More than P175M jackpot still up for grabs on Wednesday

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Bettors can still take a shot at winning the more than P175 million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 in the next draw on Wednesday, September 24.

This was after no one picked the winning number combination of 27-31-15-36-23-54 for the Grand Lotto draw on Monday, September 22, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) results for the September 22 draw.

READ: Lotto draw results: September 22, 2025

This also meant that no one won the Grand Lotto jackpot on Monday’s draw of P175,710,820.

Aside from the Grand Lotto, no bettor also got the winning numbers for Megalotto 6/45, which was also drawn last Monday.

The winning number combination for Monday’s Megalotto draw was 45-08-39-35-26-24, which carried a jackpot of P43,568,168.

READ: No winners in Saturday’s Grand Lotto 6/55, Lotto 6/42 draws

This also means that on the next Megalotto draw on Wednesday, September 24, the more than P43 million jackpot will also be up for grabs.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the Megalotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Major Lotto games to be drawn tonight, September 23, are 6/42 Lotto, Super Lotto 6/49, and Ultra Lotto 6/58.

Up for grabs for tonight’s draw are the expected jackpot prizes of 6/42 —estimated to be more than P19 million, 6/49 — more than P48 million, and Ultra Lotto 6/58 — more than P49 million.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP