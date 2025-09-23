Mananga River desilting project: Ombudsman denies Gwen Garcia’s motion

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia during a press conference on September 20, 2024. | Screenshot from Sugbo News

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman stands by its decision to slap former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia with penalties over administrative charges.

The state’s anti-graft investigating body has denied Garcia’s motion that seeks to overturn and dismiss their decision that found her guilty of administrative violations in relation to a desilting project carried out in Mananga River during her tenure as the governor of Cebu.

In a three-page resolution, the Ombudsman pointed out that her counsel failed to effectively counter the decision.

“To be considered meritorious, the Motion must do more than merely reiterate arguments previously raised,” read portions of the document.

“The movant must clearly point out the findings or conclusions that are supported by the evidence or are contrary to law. In addition, the movant must articulate how and why the findings or conclusions in the assailed Decision are contrary to the evidence and the applicable law. In contrast, respondent mentioned that the Province of Cebu,” it added.

The Ombudsman’s Special Panel of Investigators promulgated the decision on August 29.

It was signed by Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officers May De Guzman, Corinne Joie Garillo-Arellano, and Ryan Silvestre.

It can be recalled that the Ombudsman ordered Garcia to pay up to P1.2 million as fine for being guilty for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and simple misconduct over the desilting project her administration undertook in Mananga River.

The punishment was supposed to be a 1-year suspension without pay but considering Garcia is no longer a public official, the Ombudsman ordered to pay the fine equivalent to six months of her basic salary as governor.

