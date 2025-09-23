Cebu City: Man faces raps after alleged assault of ex-partner

A 31-year-old man was accused of assaulting his ex-partner in Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City during a heated argument. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A heated argument over the gifts, that he brought for his child, allegedly led a 31-year-old man to hurt his former partner on Sunday afternoon, September 21.

‘Ric-ric’ was arrested by the police and will soon face a complaint for the violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

Police Corporal Diana Mae Book, the case investigator, told CDN Digital in an interview on Tuesday, September 23, that the victim has already expressed her intent to file charges against the suspect.

Book said that the 30-year-old victim sustained injuries after ‘Ric-ric’ allegedly twisted her arm during an altercation that happened around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Assault

According to reports, ‘Ric-ric’ showed up at the house that he used to share with the victim in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

‘Ric-ric’ brought with him toys and slippers that he wanted to give to their child.

However, the victim refused to accept the gifts, believing that these came from suspect’s current partner. Police said that she even tried to burn the gifts.

Police said that their confrontation escalated. ‘Ric-ric’ allegedly uttered hurtful words, twisted the woman’s arm, and dragged her down the stairs, causing her to fall.

The victim later sought the help of barangay personnel, who, along with Barangay Peace and Security Officers (BPSO), facilitated the suspect’s arrest.

Book said that the victim also underwent medical examination to support her complain against her former partner, who currently detained at the detention facility of the Gudalupe Police Station.

