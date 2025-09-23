Flood control hearing: Lacson, Marcoleta figure in heated exchange

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta (left) and Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson. — File photos by Niño Jesus Orbeta/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson and Sen. Rodante Marcoleta engaged in a heated exchange just minutes after the blue ribbon committee resumed its probe into the flood control projects scandal on Tuesday.

Marcoleta, the former committee chairman, raised Lacson’s remarks in a recent television interview, which he deemed as prejudicial to the proceedings.

However, Lacson, who recently replaced Marcoleta, maintains that it was only his personal opinion.

“I wish I can make classificatory questions before we start,” Marcoleta said, to which Lacson said: “Later, later.”

“But these are prejudicial questions, Mr. Chair,” Marcoleta said, but Lacson said he wanted to hear first from the principal witness, former Department of Public Works and Highways Bulacan 1st District engineer Henry Alcantara.

Marcoleta further pressed his point, to which Lacson said: “Okay, go ahead, go ahead.”

Marcoleta said, partly in Filipino: “Foremost in my mind is the integrity and impartiality and the objectivity of this committee. Mr. Chair you were interviewed in the Bilyonaryo channel by Ms. Pinky Webb. Let me read it, she said: ‘Senator Ping, for you, who is, let’s say, more worthy to be considered as a state witness to be included in the witness protection program?’ And you responded: ‘At this point between Discaya and Bryce Hernandez, Bryce Hernandez.’ Mr Chair, question is, does the chairman have the prerogative or the right to make judgement?”

“No, that’s my perspective, that is my personal opinion outside of the hearing or outside of this hall, so don’t question my opinion,” Lacson responded, as he moved for Alcantara to proceed.

“You are not interested in the prejudicial question I am going to raise, Mr. Chair?” Marcoleta said.

“Go ahead, raise your prejudicial—” Lacson said, before he was interrupted by Marcoleta who said: “Kaya nga sinasabi ko sa inyo eh (That’s why I’m telling you) —”

“You are questioning my opinion. Away tayo kaagad dito eh (We are going to have an argument).”

Lacson suspended the hearing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP