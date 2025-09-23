9th Philippine HR Assembly Takes the Center Stage in Cebu

The 9th Philippine HR Assembly (PHRA) is set to take the spotlight in Cebu as it gathers leading professionals, business leaders, and innovators to discuss the future of work in the field of Human Resources.

The Philippine HR Assembly is recognized as the nation’s largest online learning platform for HR leaders and professionals across industries.

In today’s fast-evolving workplace landscape, the 9th PHRA will highlight the synergy between AI and human intelligence in shaping the evolution of work. This year’s assembly promises an immersive experience by exploring trends and strategies that empower HR professionals in driving organizational transformation.

Known as the Queen City of the South—a vibrant hub for trade, tourism, and economic growth—Cebu offers the perfect setting for building long-term relationships, fostering collaborations, and creating new opportunities to transform the HR landscape.

Key Highlights of the 9th Philippine HR Assembly

Networking opportunities with over 150 delegates from across the Philippines

Expert keynotes from thought leaders across industries

Engaging discussions on the evolving role of HR in the workplace

Raffle giveaways to add excitement and value to the event

The 9th Philippine HR Assembly will welcome more than 150 delegates, including HR professionals and business executives, to share insights on adapting to AI in the workplace. The event will also emphasize the effective and ethical integration of artificial intelligence into existing systems, processes, and organizational culture.

Event Details

Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Venue: Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, Cebu I.T. Park

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, Cebu I.T. Park Register now: www.philhrassembly.com/register

