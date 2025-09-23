menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Career Happenings

9th Philippine HR Assembly Takes the Center Stage in Cebu

- September 23, 2025

The 9th Philippine HR Assembly (PHRA) is set to take the spotlight in Cebu as it gathers leading professionals, business leaders, and innovators to discuss the future of work in the field of Human Resources.

The Philippine HR Assembly is recognized as the nation’s largest online learning platform for HR leaders and professionals across industries.

In today’s fast-evolving workplace landscape, the 9th PHRA will highlight the synergy between AI and human intelligence in shaping the evolution of work. This year’s assembly promises an immersive experience by exploring trends and strategies that empower HR professionals in driving organizational transformation.

𝟗𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐇𝐑 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐲 t𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 c𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 s𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 C𝐞𝐛𝐮

Known as the Queen City of the South—a vibrant hub for trade, tourism, and economic growth—Cebu offers the perfect setting for building long-term relationships, fostering collaborations, and creating new opportunities to transform the HR landscape.

Key Highlights of the 9th Philippine HR Assembly

  • Networking opportunities with over 150 delegates from across the Philippines
  • Expert keynotes from thought leaders across industries
  • Engaging discussions on the evolving role of HR in the workplace
  • Raffle giveaways to add excitement and value to the event

The 9th Philippine HR Assembly will welcome more than 150 delegates, including HR professionals and business executives, to share insights on adapting to AI in the workplace. The event will also emphasize the effective and ethical integration of artificial intelligence into existing systems, processes, and organizational culture.

Event Details

The Philippine HR Assembly is recognized as the nation’s largest online learning platform for HR leaders and professionals across industries. It continues to serve as a venue for knowledge-sharing, networking, and creating valuable business connections.

Read More
Career Happenings

9th Philippine HR Assembly Takes the Center Stage in Cebu
Career Corporate

SM harnesses business ecosystem to support an evolving job market
BPO and IT-BPM Career Enterprise

KMC Solutions catalysing growth through flexible workspaces and local talent in Cebu

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.