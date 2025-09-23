Ex-DPWH exec Alcantara tags Estrada, Villanueva, 3 others

GHOST PROJECTS PROBE. Former Department of Public Works and Highways-Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara testifies during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects at the Senate in Pasay City on Sept. 1, 2025. Alcantara sought protection under the Witness Protection Program as he detailed in a sworn statement the alleged involvement of several lawmakers in anomalous flood control projects. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Public Works and Highways-Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara, now under the custody of the Department of Justice (DOJ), has sought protection under the Witness Protection Program as he detailed in a sworn statement the alleged involvement of several lawmakers in anomalous flood control projects.

Alcantara, earlier cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, presented his affidavit during Tuesday’s hearing, naming former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Senator Joel Villanueva, Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and former Caloocan Rep. Mitch Cajayon-Uy as among those linked to questionable insertions.

READ: Amid flood control mess, Cebu economy strong, Recto says

Top proponent of flood control insertions

He identified Co as the “top proponent” of flood control insertions amounting to PHP35 billion from 2022 to 2025.

Alcantara added that former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo told him about a PHP300-million General Appropriations Act insertion in 2024 supposedly intended for Revilla.

“Ayon kay Usec. (Roberto) Bernardo ang GAA insertions noong 2024 na nagkakahalaga ng PHP300 million, sabi niya po sa akin para kay Senator Bong Revilla na noon ay kumandidato bilang senador sa 2025 (According to Usec. Roberto Bernardo, the PHP300-million GAA insertion in 2024 was for Senator Bong Revilla, who at that time was running for senator in 2025),” Alcantara said in his sworn statement.

He clarified, however, that he never directly spoke with Revilla.

READ: Bulacan folk: ‘Corruption took away our farms’

Usec. Bernardo

“Sinabihan ako ni Usec. Bernardo na Henry, kay Senador Bong ‘yan baka gusto mong tumulong sa kanya, dagdagan mo ang proponent, ikaw na ang bahala (Usec. Bernardo told me, Henry, that’s for Senator Bong, maybe you want to help him, add more proponents, it’s up to you),” he added.

The affidavit also linked Estrada to PHP355 million worth of projects, while Villanueva was tagged in PHP150 million worth of allocations.

Senator Mark Villar, who previously served as DPWH secretary, and Cajayon-Uy were also mentioned by Alcantara.

During the hearing, senators were shown photographs of stacks of cash allegedly connected to the so-called “proponents’ fund,” which Alcantara said formed part of the anomalous transactions.

READ: Lacson, Marcoleta figure in heated exchange just as hearing begins

Alcantara allegations helpful to DOJ

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who escorted Alcantara out of the Senate Session Hall to process his affidavit, told senators that the sworn statement is critical for pursuing charges.

“Due to the gravity of the allegations in the affidavit and it being a sworn statement, I believe that this will be very helpful to the Department of Justice and the Witness Protection Program in trying to file a case as soon as possible as this is the demand of the people,” Remulla said.

Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson and Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson allowed Remulla to bring Alcantara to the DOJ on condition that he be returned for further questioning.

“On the condition that you have to bring him back after lunch so the members of the committee can also propound questions,” Lacson said.

Remulla assured the panel of compliance.

“Yes, Sir. We will bring him back at 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.,” he replied. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP