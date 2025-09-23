Ai-CHA spreads love for tea and ice cream with first Visayas branch in Cebu

Ai-CHA Ice Cream & Tea opened its first branch in the Visayas.

Last September 19, 2025, a true Cebuano welcome launched the brand’s store at Phoenix Station, N. Bacalso St., Cebu City.

A Brand Built on Love and Quality

Cebu’s bustling streets just got a little sweeter with the arrival of Ai-CHA, the beloved milk tea and ice cream brand that has captured hearts since its founding in 2019.

Known for its high-quality yet affordable offerings, Ai-CHA has officially opened its first branch in the Visayas. The new location is perfectly situated near schools, making it a convenient stop for students, young professionals, and milk tea and ice cream enjoyers alike.

Meaning Behind the Name

The name Ai-CHA itself is a testament to the brand’s philosophy. Derived from the Chinese word “Ai,” meaning love, and “Cha,” meaning tea, Ai-CHA embodies a passion for creating delightful experiences.

“Ai-CHA sets itself apart by offering unique concepts and ensuring that people fall in love with our products,” says Zenneth Chou, Ai-CHA’s country manager. “We chose Cebu because it’s a vibrant place with a young, trend-savvy demographic. There’s a demand here for creative milk teas and unique ice cream flavors.”

Ai-CHA’s slogan, “Love Life Drink Ai-CHA.” is more than just a catchy phrase. It’s a reminder to savor life’s simple joys. Every sip of their milk tea or bite of their ice cream is designed to evoke a sense of love and happiness, making it a brand that resonates deeply with its customers.

Opportunities for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

This Cebu branch follows the successful launch of Ai-CHA’s first Mindanao store last month, marking the brand’s steady expansion across the Philippines.

But Ai-CHA isn’t just about serving delicious treats; it’s also about creating opportunities. The brand offers an affordable and well-supported franchise program, designed for long-term success.

For franchise opportunities, email [email protected]. You may also call their team in Luzon at 0917 193 2611, Visayas at 0995 073 9488, or Mindanao at 0995 489 7544.

Darren Villanueva, the owner of the Cebu branch, is excited about joining the Ai-CHA family. “It’s a new brand that is well-known internationally, especially in Asia. They offer drinks that are ‘swak’ to Cebuano taste, with a wide menu for everyone to enjoy.”

Experience the Love

Whether you’re a milk tea enthusiast, an ice cream lover, or an aspiring entrepreneur, Ai-CHA invites you to experience the love they pour into every cup and cone. Stop by their Cebu branch and discover why this brand is not far becoming a favorite among Cebuanos and across the country.