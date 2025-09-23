Pagasa: Tropical depression to enter PAR on Tuesday

A map released by the state weather bureau on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 shows the track and intensity forecast for a tropical depression that is set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday afternoon or evening. — Photo from DOST-PAGASA/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon or evening but is “less likely” to directly affect weather and sea conditions for the next 36 hours, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the tropical depression will be locally named “Opong” once it enters the PAR.

The tropical depression’s center was spotted 1,075 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, moving westward at 35 kilometers per hour (kph). It was carrying a maximum wind speed of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Pagasa also said that once it enters PAR, Opong is forecast to move generally westward as it nears Eastern Visayas – Southern Luzon area by Friday morning and is expected to cross the Southern Luzon area between Friday and Saturday.

Aside from this, the agency said the tropical depression “will steadily intensify over the Philippine Sea” and may develop into a tropical storm by Wednesday.

“The tropical depression outside PAR is less likely to directly affect the weather and sea conditions in the next 36 hours. Wind Signal No. 1 will be hoisted over Eastern Visayas as early as tomorrow,” Pagasa noted.

Pagasa also said that heavy rains caused by the weather system are possible by Thursday.

“This weather disturbance may bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of Eastern Visayas and northeastern Mindanao starting Thursday afternoon,” Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, Super Typhoon Nando (international name: Ragasa) exited the PAR as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. It was last located 340 km west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Nando was carrying a maximum wind speed of 185 kph and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

