P1B cash sent to Zaldy Co’s penthouse, 2 ex-DPWH execs say

Former Department of Public Works and Highways engineers Brice Hernandez (left) and Jaypee Mendoza. — File photos by Niño Jesus Orbeta/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated P1 billion in cash—allegedly packed into more than 20 suitcases and transported in six to seven vans—was delivered to the penthouse of Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co at Shangri-La Hotel in Taguig, according to two former engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Brice Hernandez, dismissed Bulacan engineer, made the allegations at the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee on Tuesday, adding that he delivered the money to Co’s aide he only identified as “Paul.”

Co used to head the House of Representatives’ committee on appropriations.

While he did not personally meet Co, Hernandez alleged he saw the congressman when the latter met with his former boss, former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara, at the hotel.

“I saw him (Co)… He was talking to the boss (Alcantara), ” Hernandez said, in response to queries from Sen. Erwin Tulfo.

Asked by Tulfo whether it was just a meeting with no money delivered, Hernandez said they also delivered money but not directly to the congressman.

“We did not see Congressman Zaldy directly. The person who spoke to us was someone named Paul, who works for him,” Hernandez said.

When Tulfo later asked how much money was delivered to Paul, Hernandez said: “There were many suitcases of money, Your Honor. I believe it amounted to billions.”

According to him, the money was loaded into more than 20 suitcases and stacked into six to seven vans.

“Each suitcase contained around ₱50 million,” Hernandez pointed out.

Dismissed Bulacan first district assistant engineer Jaypee Mendoza corroborated Hernandez’s testimony and detailed how the money was delivered to Co’s penthouse.

“[The money] went straight to the elevator going up to the penthouse—the top floor. In fact, one of our companions, Engineer Paul, actually made it all the way up there,” Mendoza said.

Aside from Co’s penthouse, Mendoza said he was involved in deliveries to the congressman’s house at Valle Verde in Pasig City.

“Just like what Boss Henry mentioned earlier—if I’m not mistaken—the first two years were at Shangri-La. In the following years, everything took place in Valle Verde 6,” he said.

Co was among the lawmakers implicated in the anomalous flood control projects the Senate, the House and and the newly created Independent Commission for Infrastructure are investigating.

