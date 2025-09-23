VIDEO: Former DPWH engineer Henry Alcantara links senators, lawmakers to flood control mess

MANILA, Philippines — Here’s a video of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer Henry Alcantara testifying about budget insertions and kickbacks for Sens. Joel Villanueva, Jinggoy Estrada, former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

At the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, Alcantara, the former Bulacan First District engineer of the DPWH, also tagged ex-Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Robert Bernardo as his boss in the country’s anomalous flood control projects.

Watch the video below:

He identified Co as the “top proponent” of flood control insertions amounting to P35 billion from 2022 to 2025.

Alcantara added that former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo told him about a P300-million General Appropriations Act insertion in 2024 supposedly intended for Revilla.

He clarified, however, that he never directly spoke with Revilla.

Alcantara’s affidavit also linked Estrada to P355 million worth of projects, while Villanueva was tagged in P150 million worth of allocations.

Senator Mark Villar, who previously served as DPWH secretary, and Cajayon-Uy were also mentioned by Alcantara.

During the hearing, senators were shown photographs of stacks of cash allegedly connected to the so-called “proponents’ fund,” which Alcantara said formed part of the anomalous transactions.

