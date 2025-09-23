Cebu City drug busts: 2 men nabbed in Barangay Luz operations

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 23,2025 - 05:03 PM

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men were arrested in separate anti-drug operations carried out just minutes apart in Barangay Luz, Cebu City, on Monday night, September 22.

At around 9:20 p.m., a buy-bust operation led by the Mabolo Police Station’s Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Central Visayas (PDEA-7), resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old man also known as “Tating.”

Buy-bust in Sitio San Vicente

Tating, a resident of the area and considered by authorities as a street-level individual, had previously been arrested in July 2024 for drug possession, according to Police Corporal Alvic Salimbot, the case investigator.

He was placed under close monitoring before the buy-bust operation was conducted against him.

Recovered from him were an estimated 4.25 grams of suspected shabu worth P28,900, along with buy-bust money and the marked illegal drugs.

He now faces charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Detective patrolling in Sitio Santa Cruz

Minutes later, at around 10:05 p.m., police on roving patrol arrested another suspect in Sitio Santa Cruz.

The suspect was identified as a certain John 19, also a resident in the area.

He was caught in plain view carrying a sachet of suspected shabu weighing 0.15 grams, with an estimated value of P1,020.

Unlike Tating, John was not the subject of a buy-bust but was arrested after being spotted by patrolling officers.

Salimbot said Mantua had no prior record, although background checks revealed that his father had previously been arrested on drug-related charges.

Mantua is now facing a case for the possession of illegal drugs under Section 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Both suspects are detained at the Mabolo Police Station’s custodial facility pending the filing of formal charges.

