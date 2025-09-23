Lacson to Marcoleta: ‘Why are you so protective of Discayas?’

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta (left) and Sen. Panfilo Lacson (INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA)

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Senator Rodante Marcoleta continued their sharp exchanges even during a break in the Senate blue ribbon committee’s hearing on flood control projects on Tuesday.

Earlier, committee chair Lacson suspended the hearing as he clashed with Marcoleta after the latter brought up his remarks in a television interview describing former Department of Public Works and Highways district engineer Brice Hernandez as more credible than the Discayas as state witness.

READ: Lacson, Marcoleta figure in heated exchange just as hearing begins

Contractors Cezarah and Pacifico Discaya submitted applications for the Witness Protection Program to the Department of Justice, while Hernandez’s camp also filed a motion with the Pasay Regional Trial Court seeking his inclusion in the program, citing allegations that several lawmakers were involved in flood control project anomalies.

During the recess, Marcoleta told Lacson: “Why are we trying to prejudge this? We are still in the process of investigation. If we are in the process of investigation, we should not judge.”

“Why are you so protective of the Discayas? Why are you so protective?” Lacson said in response.

READ: Ex-DPWH exec Alcantara tags Estrada, Villanueva, 3 others

Marcoleta denied this and demanded the exchange be entered into the record, even though the proceedings were suspended.

Lacson later moved to resume the session, telling former Public Works district engineer Henry Alcantara to proceed with his testimony.

Marcoleta reiterated his objections to the objectivity of the proceeding, but Lacson overruled the objection and directed Alcantara to read his sworn statement.

Alcantara alleged in his affidavit that budget insertions and kickbacks were made for incumbent senators: Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co. /gsg/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP