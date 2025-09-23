Newsroom of tomorrow: AI discussion takes spotlight at UP Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How is artificial intelligence changing the way news is reported, produced, and consumed? This question will take center stage in a special forum for communication students at the University of the Philippines Cebu on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The event, organized by CDN Digital in partnership with INQUIRER.net, GCash, and PRWorks, aims to spark conversations among future journalists on the role of AI in Philippine newsrooms.

Two media and communication leaders will headline the forum.

Arlene Burgos, newly appointed Chief Content Officer of INQUIRER.net, brings with her over 20 years of experience in digital journalism and newsroom leadership. She has pioneered social and mobile strategies, spearheaded citizen journalism projects, and guided teams in creating award-winning digital products.

Jerome Lantin, now External Affairs Lead at GCash, started as an investigative journalist for ABS-CBN, where his work earned international recognition. He later transitioned to corporate communications and today oversees high-level engagements to promote digital safety and anti-fraud efforts nationwide.

The forum will provide communication students with an opportunity to hear firsthand how technology, particularly AI, is reshaping journalism, from content creation to audience engagement, and what skills future media practitioners need to thrive in this evolving landscape.

Thursday’s upcoming event is also in line with the celebration of the 33rd Cebu Press Freedom Week.

It is part of the commitment of CDN, Inquirer.net, and partners from PRWorks and GCash to support media literacy, innovation, and the professional growth of aspiring communicators in Cebu and beyond.

Interested schools and students may coordinate with CDN Digital for more details on attendance and participation.

