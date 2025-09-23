Mandaue City Hospital performs first major medical procedure

Doctors at the Mandaue City Hospital successfully conducted on Tuesday, September 23, its first major operation in eight years. | Mandaue City Hospital FB page

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — For the first time in eight years, the Mandaue City Hospital (MCH) has successfully conducted a major medical procedure — an emergency cesarean section — marking a significant milestone in its capability to handle critical care.

The operation took place on Tuesday, September 23, signaling the hospital’s renewed readiness following years of infrastructure limitations and lack of equipment.

This breakthrough was made possible by the recent installation of a P1.4 million Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), which enables an uninterrupted power supply during outages — a crucial feature for life-saving procedures.

Hospital staff had previously raised concerns about power issues during Mayor Ouano’s visit in July to various offices and departments. These issues had caused delays or halted operations in the past due to the risks posed by the absence of automatic power backup.

“We expedited the purchase of the ATS despite the cost because we understood how vital it was for the hospital to function safely,” Ouano said. “This is just the beginning of our long-term plan to improve healthcare for every Mandauehanon.”

In addition to the ATS, the mayor also approved P1.2 million worth of medicines and medical supplies, addressing patient complaints about having to buy medications externally due to shortages in the hospital.

MCH Hospital Chief Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes confirmed that the recent C-section was the first major operation performed since the hospital’s renovation and its temporary reclassification from a Level 1 facility to an infirmary.

The hospital was previously classified as a Level 2 facility but was downgraded to an infirmary in 2019 due to extensive renovations. This downgrade significantly impacted hospital operations. An infirmary functions just a step above a barangay health center, offering limited services compared to a full-fledged hospital.

Dr. Dargantes said Mandaue City Hospital never had an Automatic Transfer Switch before, only a manual generator. Eight years ago, she said this was manageable due to lower power demand, fewer surrounding establishments, and milder temperatures. But with urban growth and climate change, reliable backup power has become essential, especially for surgeries.

As a DOH-classified Level 1 hospital, MCH is authorized to conduct surgeries such as appendectomies and cesarean sections. However, Dr. Dargantes emphasized the importance of managing expectations, noting the hospital’s limited 25-bed capacity — though they can accommodate up to 34 patients during emergencies.

“We will begin catering to more scheduled operations, but cautiously — making sure we aren’t overwhelmed and that every patient receives safe, quality care,” she said. “Any advanced or Level 2 cases will still be referred to partner hospitals until we have the full capacity and resources.”

In line with Mandaue City’s push for accessible healthcare, MCH continues to serve residents, especially PhilHealth members, whose hospital expenses are covered, particularly for emergency room cases and admissions under the national health insurance program.

For outpatient consultations, patients may also avail of E-Konsulta services, provided their condition falls within the covered menu of services. In cases where admission is required, the hospital applies the PhilHealth case rate. If there are remaining expenses after PhilHealth coverage, these may be further covered by the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Poor Patients (MAIFP) program or through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), managed by the City Social Welfare and Services.

In most cases, patients especially PhilHealth members will have little to no out-of-pocket expense, Dargantes said. In some instances, patients may still need to purchase medicines externally due to temporary stock shortages. The hospital management has acknowledged this concern and is currently implementing measures to improve procurement efficiency and ensure a steady and timely supply of essential medications.

