Gwen to challenge Ombudsman decision to Court of Appeals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The camp of former Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia will continue to challenge the Ombudsman decision that ruled her guilty of administrative charges over the desilting project in Mananga River.

This time, they will make a petition before the Court of Appeals (CA) in the hopes of overturning the decision of the state’s anti-graft investigating body.

“We are preparing the appropriate petition before the Court of Appeals to challenge the suspension order issued against Gov. Gwendolyn F. Garcia,” said lawyer Ben Cabrido Jr., Garcia’s lead counsel.

The Office of the Ombudsman junked Garcia’s motion for reconsideration over their decision that found her guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and simple misconduct.

The case stems from her administration’s decision to desilt portions of the Mananga River as measures to address the water shortage in the province during the height of the El Niño phenomenon in 2024.

But Garcia’s legal counsel did not welcome the decision to set aside their appeal. The Ombudsman pointed out that her camp failed to counter the ruling effectively.

“It must be clarified, however, that contrary to the Ombudsman’s ruling, Gov. Gwen Garcia raised new matters therein, including the invocation of the exculpatory Doctrine of Necessity, which were not originally part of the case,” Cabrido explained.

Meanwhile, they also clarified that the case is related to desilting operations and not quarrying.

