Cebu City taxi driver survives robbery attempt; assailant nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 64-year-old taxi driver foiled a robbery attempt from his 27-year-old attacker in Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City, early Tuesday, September 23.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Reymart Dullano of Guadalupe, Cebu City, while the Cebu City taxi driver was Diosdado Ornopia Pautan, 64, a taxi driver from Sitio Cabanayan, Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City.

Robbery and assault

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Executive Master Sergeant Diosdado P. Parejas Jr., the case investigator of Pasil Police Station, said that Dullano boarded Pautan’s taxi at the Tabunok flyover in Talisay City and asked to be driven to Cebu City.

When they reached Barangay Kinasang-an, Dullano allegedly demanded P850 from the driver. Pautan refused, suspecting his passenger’s intentions.

As they passed Barangay Basak, Dullano reportedly grabbed the driver’s smartphone, worth about P6,600, which had been placed beside the driver’s seat. He later admitted to Pautan that he intended to use the device to make a phone call.

At Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Pautan stopped the taxi and confronted Dullano, sparking a physical altercation inside the vehicle. The suspect allegedly punched the driver in the face before fleeing on foot with the phone.

Pautan chased him down and managed to restrain him by holding onto his clothing until help arrived.

“Gikuptan gyud sa biktima ang suspect, gisulod niya iyahang kamot sa sinina sa suspect para dili makabuhi,” Parejas told CDN Digital.

Responding police officers, assisted by bystanders and personnel at a nearby elevated outpost, arrested Dullano near a gasoline station in Barangay San Nicolas Proper at around 6:32 a.m.

The suspect is now detained at the Pasil Police Station and faces raps for robbery with violence or intimidation.

Parejas said the victim of the Cebu City taxi robbery was advised to undergo a medical examination and secure a certificate before the case is formally filed tomorrow, September 24.

In a statement, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has since urged the public to be vigilant, report incidents as early as possible for swift action, and take precautions against similar crimes.

