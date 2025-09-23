Jotun snags Game 1 of CABC 7th Corporate Cup finals

Jotun’s Chester Hinagdanan (12) battles for a loose ball against Boysen’s Justin Aspacio (7). | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jotun drew first blood in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 7th Corporate Cup 2025 Finals, outlasting Boysen, 83-77, in Game 1 of their best-of-three series last Sunday, September 21, at the Game Changer in Mandaue City.

Backed by the Sugbu Chapter of the United Architects of the Philippines, Jotun is now one win away from hoisting the Corporate Cup trophy and completing a grand slam after exploiting an undermanned Boysen squad. Former CABC MVP Chester Hinagdanan led the charge with a game-high 20 points.

Hinagdanan nearly posted a triple-double, dishing nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block. Criz Matunog chipped in 14 points, while Dex Caadan turned in a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Philip Alegado also scored in double figures with 11 points.

Kim Rebosura paced Boysen with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Alfredo Sanchez and Joseph Cabigas each contributed 14 points in the loss.

Boysen looked poised for an upset early, racing to a 26-14 lead before faltering in the final period. Jotun rallied at the start of the second half, flipping the momentum for a 45-39 edge.

Boysen briefly regained the lead at 48-41, but Jotun closed the third quarter with a slim 55-53 cushion and controlled the decisive fourth period.

Jotun dominated the paint, outscoring Boysen 38-22, and also had the edge in second-chance points, 24-15. Its bench outproduced Boysen’s reserves, 43-33.

In the battle for third place, North Coast topped Modern Windows, 76-68, behind Jhazriel Jumola’s 18 points and eight rebounds.

